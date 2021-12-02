Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

Shares of ATKR opened at $107.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,981 shares of company stock valued at $454,982 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

