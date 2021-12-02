Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $37,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,234 shares of company stock worth $925,349. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

