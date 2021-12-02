Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.99 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.47. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 million, a P/E ratio of 214.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.