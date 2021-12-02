Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Amedeo Felisa Acquires 1,000 Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Amedeo Felisa acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,452 ($18.97) per share, with a total value of £14,520 ($18,970.47).

Amedeo Felisa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Amedeo Felisa bought 1,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, with a total value of £16,670 ($21,779.46).

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 1,535 ($20.05) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,714.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,869.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -5.47. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

