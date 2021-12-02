Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 79 ($1.03) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 84.75 ($1.11).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 67.45 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.71. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 67.35 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06).

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell bought 29,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). Insiders have acquired a total of 29,810 shares of company stock worth $2,030,050 in the last quarter.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

