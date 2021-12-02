Asset Dedication LLC Invests $174,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,916,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

