Asset Dedication LLC Has $275,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

NYSE ED opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

