Asset Dedication LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $279,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,973 shares of company stock valued at $988,158. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.