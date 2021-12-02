Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

