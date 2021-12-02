Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

