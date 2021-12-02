Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.56 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.