Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 425,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $185.14 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.23.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.23.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

