Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 181.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,691 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $213,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.56.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $251.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.