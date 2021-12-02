Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $67.78 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 582,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $175.63 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.