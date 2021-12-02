Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $65.96 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,279 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.37% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $65,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $847,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $160.35 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.49 and a 200-day moving average of $170.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.