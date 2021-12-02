Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $104.91 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,316 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of Liberty Broadband worth $104,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 36.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $151.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

