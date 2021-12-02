Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 879 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $63,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Shares of MCK opened at $215.41 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $229.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

