Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 420.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $451,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.