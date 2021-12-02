Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,758,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,790 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $161,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

