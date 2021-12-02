Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 879 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $63,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in McKesson by 3.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 17.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $879,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in McKesson by 111.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $215.41 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $229.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

