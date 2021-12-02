Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Trading Up 3.6%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Ascential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

