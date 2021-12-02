Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARTL. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 4,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,889. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

