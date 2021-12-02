Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

