Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 8,912 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,687,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,477,000 after buying an additional 248,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after buying an additional 187,996 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after buying an additional 185,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 75.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after buying an additional 180,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,185,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after buying an additional 168,347 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $56.82.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.