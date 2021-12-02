Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 8,912 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,687,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,477,000 after buying an additional 248,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after buying an additional 187,996 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after buying an additional 185,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 75.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after buying an additional 180,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,185,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after buying an additional 168,347 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $56.82.

