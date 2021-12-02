Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 66,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 12,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.03. 766,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,545,869. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $303.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

