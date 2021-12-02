Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.89 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $110.89. 392,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,845. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

