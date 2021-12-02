Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.54 Million Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.46. 175,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,137. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $120.79 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.66.

