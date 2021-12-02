Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.15. 151,979 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28.

