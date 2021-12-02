Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $136.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.86.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $121.39 on Monday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $12,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 773,528 shares of company stock worth $213,831,509 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

