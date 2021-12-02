Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Now Covered by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.77 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

