Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 54,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,188. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.