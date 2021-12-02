Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Trading 4.5% Higher

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

