ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$15.98 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARX. ATB Capital lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$10.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.20. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.68 and a one year high of C$13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.8933451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 58.16%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

