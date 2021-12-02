ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Purchases 21,706 Shares

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 21,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $61,862.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 13,774 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $41,184.26.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 11,225 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $33,338.25.

On Monday, November 22nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 18,052 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $54,336.52.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,734.00.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.35.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

