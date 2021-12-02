APYSwap Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $338,602.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00070930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00095224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.04 or 0.07906582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,023.79 or 1.00168768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021269 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

