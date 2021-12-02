Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.780-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $151.67 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average of $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials makes up 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

