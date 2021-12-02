Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $175.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

