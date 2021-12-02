Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,801 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $93,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.44. 148,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

