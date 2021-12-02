Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,401 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 2.3% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 130,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 159,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.24. The company had a trading volume of 167,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,760. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day moving average is $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

