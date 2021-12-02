Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGTC. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $89.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.