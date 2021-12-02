Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,321,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,713 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $752,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 623,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 207,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

