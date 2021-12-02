Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the October 31st total of 84,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

