AntiMatter Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $19.77 million and $542,963.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00236252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00086895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,191 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

