Antiample (XAMP) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $1,347.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Antiample has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Antiample

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

