Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.75. 849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 220,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $629.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Annexon by 14.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 70.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after buying an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

