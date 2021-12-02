Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $12,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $12,651,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total value of $3,286,042.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $9,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.15, for a total value of $9,053,750.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $121.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $134.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.