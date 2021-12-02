Anchor Neural World (ANW) Price Hits $0.0444 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00236686 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00086697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World (CRYPTO:ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

