Analyzing AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AppLovin and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

AppLovin presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 176.39%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than AppLovin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Momentive Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 22.21 -$125.19 million N/A N/A Momentive Global $375.61 million 7.94 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -29.44

Momentive Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -0.63% -2.17% -0.46% Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppLovin beats Momentive Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

