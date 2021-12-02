Analysts Set Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) PT at $98.00

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

NEMTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $127.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $127.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

