Analysts Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Price Target at €95.13

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.25 ($111.65).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Krones in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.37. Krones has a one year low of €59.05 ($67.10) and a one year high of €99.60 ($113.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

